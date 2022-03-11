Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,657,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

