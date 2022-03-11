Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $42.95 on Friday, reaching $795.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $927.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

