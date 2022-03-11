Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.46. 3,284,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.33 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

