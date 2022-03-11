Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,213 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

