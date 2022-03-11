Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

XT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,499. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

