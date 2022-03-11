Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.41. 2,481,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,913. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

