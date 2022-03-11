Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CSCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,327,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

