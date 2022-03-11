Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,591. The company has a market capitalization of $317.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

