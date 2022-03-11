Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

SBUX traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. 15,348,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

