Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.20. 268,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,175. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00.

