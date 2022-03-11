Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $1,608,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.