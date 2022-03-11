Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000.

VTI traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,600. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.05 and its 200-day moving average is $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

