Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.68 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.
Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 565,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,531. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $55.29.
