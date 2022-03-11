Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.76 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.56 and its 200 day moving average is $362.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

