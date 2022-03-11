Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after buying an additional 676,115 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,507,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 153,478 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 644.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 128,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 111,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 347,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,038. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.