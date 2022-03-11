Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

