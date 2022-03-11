Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.99. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $405.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

