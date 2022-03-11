Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 22,912 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.05. 376,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

