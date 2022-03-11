Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,037 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $96.57. 15,117,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

