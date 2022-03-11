Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,814 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 151,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of PFXF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,510. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.