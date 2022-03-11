Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,559,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

