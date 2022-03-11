Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 34,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $198.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

