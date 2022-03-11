Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.41 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

