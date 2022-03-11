Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 190,266 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,266 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 87,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,662. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.