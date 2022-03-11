Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $50.27. 33,695,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

