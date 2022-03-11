Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $915,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,340,629 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

