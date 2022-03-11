Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) PT Lowered to $34.00 at BTIG Research

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

MLNK stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Project Angel Parent has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Project Angel Parent (Get Rating)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.