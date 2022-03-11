Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.69. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Project Angel Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

