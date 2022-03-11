Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 149,900%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Rating) rose 149,900% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 83,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.
Propel Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROM)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Propel Media (PROM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.