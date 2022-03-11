Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 149,900%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Rating) rose 149,900% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 83,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Propel Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a holding company for Propel Media LLC. Its real-time and bid-based online advertising platform, Propel Media allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display and text based advertising. Its services serves advertisers through self-serve platform and managed services to reach online audiences and acquire customers.

