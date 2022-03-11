PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.35% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTIC opened at $9.80 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

