ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $43.02

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.02, but opened at $41.69. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $42.27, with a volume of 12,571 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 559.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

