ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $45.14

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $47.36. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 1,565,512 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,510,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,542,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,810.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 95,236 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,899,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

