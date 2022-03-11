ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 5,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.