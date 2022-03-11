ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $317.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.39. The stock has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.76 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

