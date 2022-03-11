ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

