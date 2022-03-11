PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

