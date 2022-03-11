Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,407,900 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the February 13th total of 2,463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OGZPY remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Erste Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

