Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 275.6% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PHCF opened at $0.86 on Friday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

