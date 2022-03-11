Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 3.8%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.76. 178,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 601,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.96 million and a PE ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

