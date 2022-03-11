Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 168,785 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust comprises 1.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.85 on Friday. 353,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

