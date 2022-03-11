Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

PXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.56. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

