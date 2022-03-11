Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $18.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $42.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $83.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $111.01 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,726.48.

Booking stock opened at $2,030.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,385.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,367.89. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marlowe Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

