Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lowered by Analyst

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

