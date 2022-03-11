Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of STIM opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $124,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Neuronetics by 59,931.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,948 shares of company stock valued at $165,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

