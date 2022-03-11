Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Neuronetics by 117.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 772,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 300,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

