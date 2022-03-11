Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Cut by William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

