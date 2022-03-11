Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Issued By William Blair

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.26).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

