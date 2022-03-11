Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

NYSE:DKS opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

