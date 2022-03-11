Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Decreased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $142.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

