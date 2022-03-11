Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Reduced by Analyst

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedNat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedNat in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of FNHC opened at $1.28 on Friday. FedNat has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FedNat by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

